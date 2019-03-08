Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library - and even a cinema - has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care Archant

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library - and even a cinema - has welcomed its first resident.

The Orchards, in Forsythia Road, decorated its entrance with a balloon arch for the arrival of Bobby, who moved in yesterday (September 30).

The home has been opened for viewings since July while all care home staff were undertaking training to give them skills and knowledge to provide the best care to the residents.

It features a number of facilities including a cinema room, comfortable lounges, a salon, a library, family room, coffee bar, sky bar, landscaped gardens and parking.

Residential care and dementia care will be provided in separate parts of the home for the benefit of residents.

The Orchards is the 25th care home managed by Greensleeves Care, a national care charity.

They hope to provide high quality care in a homely setting.

Samantha Curran, home manager at The Orchards, said: "We have been really looking forward to today and taking in our very first resident at The Orchards.

"My team and I feel a sense of achievement and looking forward to filling the home over the coming months."

For more information about The Orchards or to arrange a visit, please contact Laura on 01353 372036.

