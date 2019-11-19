Advanced search

King's Ely sixth formers get their hands dirty to create new eco garden at Isle of Ely Primary School

PUBLISHED: 07:26 20 November 2019

A team of King’s Ely sixth formers got their hands dirty to help create a new eco garden at the Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: KING'S ELY

A team of King's Ely sixth formers got their hands dirty to help create a new eco garden at the Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

Sixth formers at King's Ely helped to create a new eco-garden at the Isle of Ely Primary School.

Thirteen volunteers were part of the team who removed a huge area of weeds and prepared the soil ready for Isle of Ely Primary School pupils and staff to start planting their new garden.

The sixth form students were accompanied by Chris Youngs and Will Temple, who are members of the King's Ely garden and grounds team, sixth form supervisor Jane Halls and Selia Etchegoyen, who is King's Ely's director of outreach.

Annie Hunter, outdoor education and science teacher at Isle of Ely Primary School, said: "We have put a big push into revamping our environmental garden here at Isle of Ely Primary School recently.

You may also want to watch:

"It had run a bit wild so taming it has been a big challenge for our little hands.

"When we were told about volunteers from King's Ely offering to help, we were delighted that other members of our community could also join in making our school more eco-friendly. "They cleared a huge area of well-established weeds, which will make way for tyre beds filled with berry bushes for autumnal harvests.

"Thank you so much to the volunteering team at King's Ely, we would love you to come back and try our berry jams next year."

The volunteering was organised through the Cambridgeshire Educational Partnership, which both King's Ely and Isle of Ely Primary School are members of.

For more information contact Celia Etchegoyen by emailing CeliaEtchegoyen@kingsely.org

Most Read

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

It’s Chico Time in Ely! Chart topper to switch on the Christmas lights

It’s going to be Chico time in Ely when the X Factor popstar switches on the Christmas lights later this month. Picture: XMAS LIGHTS SUPPLIED

Most Read

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

It’s Chico Time in Ely! Chart topper to switch on the Christmas lights

It’s going to be Chico time in Ely when the X Factor popstar switches on the Christmas lights later this month. Picture: XMAS LIGHTS SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

King’s Ely sixth formers get their hands dirty to create new eco garden at Isle of Ely Primary School

A team of King’s Ely sixth formers got their hands dirty to help create a new eco garden at the Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: KING'S ELY

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

General Election 2019: Could Lib Dem resurgence in SE Cambs pose a threat to Lucy Frazer? Or can Labour break through?

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant

It’s Chico Time in Ely! Chart topper to switch on the Christmas lights

It’s going to be Chico time in Ely when the X Factor popstar switches on the Christmas lights later this month. Picture: XMAS LIGHTS SUPPLIED

County council looking to build new care home in Ely as other options to deal with rising need in Cambridgeshire being considered

A site next to the Princess of Wales hospital at Ely is being considered by the county council for a new care home. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists