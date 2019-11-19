King's Ely sixth formers get their hands dirty to create new eco garden at Isle of Ely Primary School

Sixth formers at King's Ely helped to create a new eco-garden at the Isle of Ely Primary School.

Thirteen volunteers were part of the team who removed a huge area of weeds and prepared the soil ready for Isle of Ely Primary School pupils and staff to start planting their new garden.

The sixth form students were accompanied by Chris Youngs and Will Temple, who are members of the King's Ely garden and grounds team, sixth form supervisor Jane Halls and Selia Etchegoyen, who is King's Ely's director of outreach.

Annie Hunter, outdoor education and science teacher at Isle of Ely Primary School, said: "We have put a big push into revamping our environmental garden here at Isle of Ely Primary School recently.

"It had run a bit wild so taming it has been a big challenge for our little hands.

"When we were told about volunteers from King's Ely offering to help, we were delighted that other members of our community could also join in making our school more eco-friendly. "They cleared a huge area of well-established weeds, which will make way for tyre beds filled with berry bushes for autumnal harvests.

"Thank you so much to the volunteering team at King's Ely, we would love you to come back and try our berry jams next year."

The volunteering was organised through the Cambridgeshire Educational Partnership, which both King's Ely and Isle of Ely Primary School are members of.

For more information contact Celia Etchegoyen by emailing CeliaEtchegoyen@kingsely.org