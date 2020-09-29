Advanced search

East Cambridgeshire District Council launch new equality, diversity and inclusion policy

PUBLISHED: 16:45 29 September 2020

Here is how you can your say on a new East Cambridgeshire District Council equality, diversity and inclusion policy.

Here is how you can your say on a new East Cambridgeshire District Council equality, diversity and inclusion policy. Picture: Sharon McCutcheon/Pexels

Sharon McCutcheon/Pexels

East Cambridgeshire District Council have introduced a new equality, diversity and inclusion policy in conjunction with National Inclusion Week.

The policy has been launched in conjunction with National Inclusion Week and as a result, a five-week consultation will now take place.

The opening of the consultation follows a unanimous vote by members at a Finance and Assets Committee to progress the policy into consultation stage.

It will give residents in east Cambridgeshire the opportunity to review and submit their comments on the policy.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the Finance and Assets Committee, said: “The proposed policy is an important step being taken by the council.

“It ensures that they continue to provide a supportive environment which is free from discrimination for everyone, as well as outlining and taking more action on the matter.

“The policy sets out the actions already being undertaken to promote equality and diversity as well as outlining our responsibilities and commitments for 2020-2023.

“We are urging all members of the public to take part and have their say on this important matter during the consultation period.”

The policy aims to expand on the Single Equality Scheme that has previously been in place.

Following the consultation, responses will be collated and incorporated in the policy which will be presented to the Finance and Assets Committee for formal adoption.

The consultation is open for comments until October 31 2020.

To have your say, visit: www.eastcambs.gov.uk/consultations/current-consultations

