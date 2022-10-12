The new Domestic Abuse Support Service will offer a range of support to victims of domestic abuse, as well as survivors. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Survivors of domestic abuse across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can now access a new countywide support service.

Following a procurement exercise, Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) has commissioned IMPAKT housing and support to provide a mobile advocacy/outreach service offering a range of support to victims and survivors.

The new Domestic Abuse Support Service (DASS) will work in a trauma informed way to understand the needs and wishes of the individual and develop appropriate support and safety plans.

Vice chair of CCC’s communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, Cllr Hilary Cox-Condron, said: “With additional funding from the government, CCC have commissioned specialist support for those women and men subjected to domestic abuse across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“This is an increase of 30% on previous support.”

She added: “I would encourage anyone being abused by their current or ex-partner, or a family member to get in touch with DASS for advice and practical support.”

DASS will offer support with issues around home security to help survivors remain safe in their own homes, accessing benefits, and signposting or referral to specialist services such as legal representation, mental health, and substance misuse.

The service will also be offering drop-in services in partnership with other specialist services across the county.

A spokesperson for IMPAKT said: “We’re looking forward to meeting and working with new partners and building on the service we deliver in Bedfordshire

“As we are new to Cambridgeshire, here’s a little bit about us – we are committed to supporting people to recover from trauma and the devastating impact of homelessness and/or domestic abuse, in a safe and aspirational environment.”

In 2018, IMPAKT embarked on a journey to become a ‘PIE’ (Psychologically Informed Environment).

This involved a “complete overhaul” of policy, procedure and paperwork, with a focus on trauma informed care and strengths-based practice at its core.

The spokesperson added: “Our highly skilled domestic abuse outreach staff there offer resettlement support, and advice and advocacy to victims and survivors across the county in similar vein to the service we will be providing in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough through the DASS team.”

Survivors can self-refer to the confidential service by emailing: DAASreferrals@IMPAKT.org.uk, calling 01234 264109 or visiting their website at impakt.org.uk.