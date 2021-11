A strategy to encourage more people to cycle or walk to work, school or other essential services rather than opting for the car has been approved by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Following a meeting of the finance and assets committee, the council has adopted its new cycling and walking routes strategy.

It follows a survey completed by over 1,000 residents which took place in 2020 to gather views from them as to how the council could inspire more people to use the routes.

In creating its new strategy, the council has focused on routes which:

Link villages to market towns

Link villages with no public transport to larger villages

Link with public transport to enable busses and trains to replace cars

Link with existing or proposed paths such as greenways, created by the Greater Cambridgeshire partnership which will link the Swaffhams and Bottisham with Cambridge

Focus on plans included in Cambridgeshire’s local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP), which are more likely to attract government funding

When making recommendations, the council considered the number of times a route was suggested via the public consultation, the potential number of users the route could serve and the number of specified journey purposes it serves.

In total, 309 cycle routes and 126 walking routes were suggested by residents.

From these, 23 priority routes were identified with feasibility studies being conducted for certain routes by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to approve the cycling and walking routes strategy here in East Cambridgeshire.

“As a council, we’re committed to improving cycling and walking routes for all residents not only in the bigger towns but the smaller and more rural villages as well."

The strategy also forms part of the council’s plan to encourage people to adopt more healthy lifestyles and support it in its pledge to become net carbon zero.

You can find the cycling and walking strategy on the council’s website.