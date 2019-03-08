Advanced search

New Connexions Church, Ely, reflect on their celebrations of Easter beginning with Maundy Thursday communion

PUBLISHED: 13:34 22 April 2019

Easter at New Connexions, Ely, Some of the moments captured on camera by members of New Connexions.

Easter at New Connexions, Ely, Some of the moments captured on camera by members of New Connexions.

Celebrations began at New Connexions, Ely, Maundy Thursday as the church family shared communion to remember the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples.

Easter at New Connexions, Ely, Some of the moments captured on camera by members of New Connexions. Easter at New Connexions, Ely, Some of the moments captured on camera by members of New Connexions.

At that supper Jesus asked his apostles and us to break bread and drink wine in remembrance of Him.

On Good Friday we collected around the cross to reflect on Jesus' sacrifice and to give thanks for the salvation he offers. We read scriptures, sang songs and shared in prayer as we focused on the cross.

Resurrection Sunday began early as our fellowship joined together for a breakfast to celebrate that Christ is risen! It was lovely to chat and share news as we enjoyed buttery toast, hot cross buns and steaming coffee.

The service on Easter Sunday began with a children's talk by our pastor, Keith. He explained that Jesus came to earth as the Son of God to rid the world of hate and sin. Children and adults in the congregation wrote down “sorry” prayers and placed them scrunched up in the bin – to signify that we are forgiven and cleansed anew by Jesus if we accept him as Lord. We wrote prayers of thanks and adoration and placed them on the wooden cross. We thanked God that he always listens and responds to our prayers.

Easter at New Connexions, Ely, Some of the moments captured on camera by members of New Connexions.Easter at New Connexions, Ely, Some of the moments captured on camera by members of New Connexions.

The main sermon focused on 1 Corinthians 15 verses 12 to 20. Keith pointed out that Resurrection Sunday is a day to celebrate! Not only are we rejoicing in the resurrection of Jesus but also that we too can know life after death if we accept Jesus as our saviour. We can know an eternity with Him in heaven.

The children and young people, within their own Sunday club, enjoyed learning about the story of Easter and took part in various Easter crafts including making bonnets to wear.

We would love to welcome you to our services.

We meet each Sunday at 10:30 am at Larkfields on High Barnes. As well as the main church service there are also Sunday morning clubs running for young people and children to learn about the bible and God's love.

There are also weekly house groups and prayer groups to enjoy .Further details about New Connexions can be found at www.newconnexionschurch.org.uk or by emailing our pastor at keith@newconnexionschurch.org.uk

