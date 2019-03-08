Advanced search

Ely council to appoint city ranger to improve the appearance of the centre and keep it neat and tidy

PUBLISHED: 16:46 12 April 2019

Ahead of last year's visit to Ely by HRH Prince Charles the city was given a make over. Now the city council wants to appoint a city ranger to keep it neat and tidy all the time. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

How to keep Ely neat and tidy is occupying the minds of Ely City Council who hope shortly to appoint a city ranger.

The proposals are outlined in the annual report of the city council which says the city ranger will liaise with other stakeholders and partner bodies “in improving the appearance of the city centre”.

Cllr Mike Rouse, chairman of the personnel, finance and governance committee, says the council is taking on an increasing number of responsibilities previously carried out by the district council.

“It has been the wish of both this council and East Cambridgeshire District Council that we should be more responsible for the economic well being of the city and parish,” he said.

“Inevitably this has meant an increase in the council tax that we levy but we always strive to keep this the minimum necessary consistent with sound management”.

Cllr Rouse said staffing changes had been few during the year although he pointed to a change of management at The Maltings.

“And we have taken on the staff at Oliver Cromwell House and the tourist information service,” he said.

