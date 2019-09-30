New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham with half of the places offered on the basis of faith.

The proposal by St Bede's Inter-Church School, in Cambridge, hopes to meet the need for more secondary places in East Cambridgeshire.

An application for the school for 11 to 16 year olds was approved by the Department for Education (DofE) in 2017, when it was planned for the school to be based in Waterbeach.

Bosses have launched a survey due to the change of location to see if there is still a level of the parental demand for places based on faith.

Alistair Day, headteacher of St Bede's Inter-Church School, said: "The school will only proceed if we can demonstrate parental interest in and demand for school places based on faith preference and even then, there are many steps before it could possibly open.

"This survey is an essential part of a wider feasibility study for the proposed secondary school."

The new school is supported by Catholic Diocese of East Anglia and the Church of England Diocese of Ely.

The survey is aimed at families in East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk who may be interested in a faith-based education and have children of the appropriate age.

It can be accessed from today (Monday September 30) until midnight on Friday November 22.

St Bede's is liaising with both Dioceses to inform parents of the survey via local churches and is also asking local primary schools to notify their parents.

It is the only Christian state secondary school in Cambridgeshire, which has around 750 pupils and 50 staff.

Soham Villlage College, which is currently the only secondary school in the town, has around 1,400 pupils.

Although its wide catchment area does not include Ely, some pupils from there and its neighbouring villages attend.

Headteachers at nearby secondary schools that might be affected by a new school were advised of the survey for the new school in mid-September.

The survey can be accessed by visiting www.st-bedes.org.uk

