Advanced search

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham

30 September, 2019 - 17:40
A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede's Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham with half of the places offered on the basis of faith.

The proposal by St Bede's Inter-Church School, in Cambridge, hopes to meet the need for more secondary places in East Cambridgeshire.

An application for the school for 11 to 16 year olds was approved by the Department for Education (DofE) in 2017, when it was planned for the school to be based in Waterbeach.

Bosses have launched a survey due to the change of location to see if there is still a level of the parental demand for places based on faith.

Alistair Day, headteacher of St Bede's Inter-Church School, said: "The school will only proceed if we can demonstrate parental interest in and demand for school places based on faith preference and even then, there are many steps before it could possibly open.

"This survey is an essential part of a wider feasibility study for the proposed secondary school."

The new school is supported by Catholic Diocese of East Anglia and the Church of England Diocese of Ely.

The survey is aimed at families in East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk who may be interested in a faith-based education and have children of the appropriate age.

It can be accessed from today (Monday September 30) until midnight on Friday November 22.

St Bede's is liaising with both Dioceses to inform parents of the survey via local churches and is also asking local primary schools to notify their parents.

It is the only Christian state secondary school in Cambridgeshire, which has around 750 pupils and 50 staff.

Soham Villlage College, which is currently the only secondary school in the town, has around 1,400 pupils.

Although its wide catchment area does not include Ely, some pupils from there and its neighbouring villages attend.

Headteachers at nearby secondary schools that might be affected by a new school were advised of the survey for the new school in mid-September.

The survey can be accessed by visiting www.st-bedes.org.uk

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Most Read

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Entries flood in for 2019 Soham Pumpkin Fair - and what a great occasion it turned out to be despite some blustery winds

To rephrase a favourite song: “Didn't we have a lovely time the day we went to Soham, A beautiful day, we had lunch on the way and all to see a pumpkin or too”. And so the people turned out in droves to join all the fun of the Soham Pumpkin Fair. Here’s some memories. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE

Visitors from French town twinned with Soham explore Cambridgeshire

Visitors from French town twinned with Soham explore Cambridgeshire. Picture: Vivienne Robinson

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists