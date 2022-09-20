Townsend Manor (pictured), originally named Ely Manor, will be opening in Soham next month (October). - Credit: Morar UK

A new care home is opening in Soham next month (October).

Originally named Ely Manor, the care home will be called Townsend Manor, following discussions with the local community.

It will be located on a newly built road – Evershed Fields, and will feature luxurious interiors and a wealth of amenities and facilities.

Mayor of Soham, Elizabeth Johnston, said: “To have this wonderful amenity named after one of the families who once owned and farmed this area has been warmly received.”

The purpose-built care home is the first in England by Morar UK following seven ‘very successful’ homes in Scotland.

It will include light flooding living spaces of the highest quality as well as cafes, lounges, social areas and carefully designed gardens where residents can catch up with fellow residents or guests.

The home will also include a private dining room, a drawing room, vintage tea room, cinema room, hair salon, games room and activity room.

The mayor added: “The new Townsend Manor will have recognised the history of Soham and that specific area as well as the heroism of Molly Evershed.

“We cannot thank Morar UK enough for engaging with us on this process.”