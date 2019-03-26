Advanced search

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

26 March, 2019 - 17:01
A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely.

The Orchards, aptly named after the apple growing tradition of the city, is due to open in July opposite the new Isle of Ely Primary School.

It will provide residential and dementia care and will feature a range of facilities including a cinema room.

Around 100 part-time and full-time jobs will be created with new management, frontline and support staff jobs in the area.

Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse, said: “I am delighted that such good progress is being made on a new care home for Ely. The choice of the name, ‘The Orchards’, keeps the link with nearby Orchard Estate and Ely’s history.”

The Orchards will be the 25th care home managed by charity Greensleeves Care.

Paul Newman, chief executive of Greensleeves Care, said: “Greensleeves Care is already active in the Cambridgeshire and East of England area.

“We look forward to introducing our award-winning care and support for older people in the Ely area.

“As well as caring for 66 residents, we plan to play an active role in the local economy, creating more 100 new jobs, and supporting the local community with dementia cafes.”

