News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Opinion

LETTER OF THE WEEK: New build homes need solar panels and heat pumps

Logo Icon

L Bennett

Published: 10:00 AM October 15, 2022
This week's letter of the week is all about the need for new build homes to include solar panels and heat pumps.

This week's letter of the week is all about the need for new build homes to include solar panels and heat pumps. - Credit: Archant

I do not understand why, when we are being urged to reduce our reliance on gas, whether it be for climate change or our reliance on gas produced by other countries, that no one has passed any legislation making it mandatory for building companies to include solar panels and heat pumps in their new builds. 

I’m hoping that someone in the know will be able to correct me but I go past the ever-increasing new estate on the fields opposite the Princess of Wales Hospital on a weekly basis and there is not a solar panel in evidence.  

In fact, it looks as if each house has a gas boil flue- meaning, eventually, hundreds of new gas boilers polluting the air, and in this day and age that is just not acceptable. 

Reader Letters
Ely News

Don't Miss

Tony Adams was jailed for locking a man in a cage.

Jail for man who caged, beat and threatened victim for money

Harry Goodman

person
Sophie Elliott holding cake in Ely

Food and Drink

Cake shop idea turns into reality for stallholder Sophie

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Inside house in disrepair in Ely

Housing News | Updated

House is 'something from a horror film' for shocked councillor

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Royal Mail workers strike in Ely

Ely postal workers in positive mood as strikes continue

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon