Opinion

This week's letter of the week is all about the need for new build homes to include solar panels and heat pumps. - Credit: Archant

I do not understand why, when we are being urged to reduce our reliance on gas, whether it be for climate change or our reliance on gas produced by other countries, that no one has passed any legislation making it mandatory for building companies to include solar panels and heat pumps in their new builds.

I’m hoping that someone in the know will be able to correct me but I go past the ever-increasing new estate on the fields opposite the Princess of Wales Hospital on a weekly basis and there is not a solar panel in evidence.

In fact, it looks as if each house has a gas boil flue- meaning, eventually, hundreds of new gas boilers polluting the air, and in this day and age that is just not acceptable.