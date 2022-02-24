Anuj Makwana and his mum Harsha Makwana opened the doors to New Barns Stores on Thursday, February 10. - Credit: Facebook / New Barns Stores

A man from Ely has opened a new convenience store in the city this month (February) alongside his mum in hopes of bringing “all the essentials” closer to residents who live nearby.

Anuj Makwana and his mum Harsha Makwana opened the doors to New Barns Stores on 52 New Barnes Road in Ely on Thursday, February 10.

They believe residents will be happy to have a handy convenience store just around the corner from where they live.

“We chose to open a shop in this location because there are no other shops nearby for the community there unless they decide to walk into town,” said owner, Anuj.

“We thought that must be really annoying for them to have to walk so far every day.”

The premises had been empty for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic but through having plenty of retail experience between them, Anuj and Harsha decided to become the new owners.

“My parents own another convenience store in Stretham called Stretham Stores,” said Anuj.

“They’ve been running that for almost 11 years now and I used to help them out a lot as well as working at Sainsbury’s part time.”

He added: “We want people to know the shop is back open again and is under new ownership now.”

New Barns Stores will offer several essential items to residents such as groceries, confectionery, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, alcohol, toiletries and partyware.

Anuj says the first couple of weeks since opening have gone “very well” but many “still aren’t aware the shop has opened.”

“I hope that slowly word will get out that we are open and we’re looking forward to seeing more customers over the next few months,” he said.

“The store is not yet fully complete; we’ve got a range of stock we're waiting on due to Covid.

“I can promise residents that the products will be coming very soon.

“You won’t be disappointed."

Anuj and Harsha are excited to welcome all of their new customers into New Barns Stores.

Those who have already visited have taken to social media, saying they fully recommend it to others.

Deven said: "Amazing shop, great layout and owners are fantastic."

Nicola added: "All you need under one roof."

You can find out more about Anuj and Harsha's new store via their Facebook page.