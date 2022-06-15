Air cadets banner honour its late president Norman Green
- Credit: 1084 Squadron
A new banner for Ely aid cadets will be named in honour of its late civilian president who served with them for over 30 years.
“As a mark of our respect, the banner will always be known not as the squadron banner but as the Norman Green Banner, " said Flt Lt John Donoghue RAFAC.
He is officer commanding 1094 (City of Ely) Squadron Air Training Corps.
And he was with the cadets at Ely Cathedral for the blessing of the banner.
The banner had been donated by Mr Green.
Flt Lt Donoghue, said: “Tragically, Norman passed away recently but not before I visited him at his home with the new banner, he purchased on behalf of 1094 Squadron.”
The service and blessing were conducted by The Rev Allan Jesson, squadron padre with Canon James Cleverly of Ely Cathedral.
The new banner was presented to the squadron at the service by Mr Green's daughter Caroline who spoke movingly of her father's love for the squadron and his pride in the cadets and the manner in which they represented Ely.
Following the service, the cadets and staff enjoyed a tour of the cathedral and a talk from one a squadron staff member -CI Nick Wilson- on the RAF's close association with the cathedral.
Flt Lt Donoghue said: “The presentation of a new squadron banner is something that occurs probably once or twice in a squadron's history.
“This exquisite banner that Norman has donated is of the very highest quality and the reverent manner in which it will be treated by the cadets is testament to this.
“But it is also testament to the years of selfless service that Norman devoted to the youth of Ely and the communities in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Bedfordshire where he served as the deputy chief constable.
“My only regret is that with so many cadets on exam leave that not every member of the squadron could be present on such a special evening.”
Mr Green’s daughter, Caroline Elliott, said: “It was both an honour and a privilege to be able to present the banner on behalf of my dad who always cherished his time with the air cadets.
“Thank you so much for including me in this very special event, it was extremely moving and everyone made me feel very welcome.”