Advanced search

Badgers learn important life skills at new unit in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:19 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 10 January 2020

The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE

The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE

Archant

A new Badger unit has opened in Ely allowing children to learn first aid and gain important life skills while making a difference in their community.

The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE

Youngsters aged between seven and 10 joined forces with St John Ambulance at the new unit based at Centre E, in Barton Road.

The charity has opportunities for adults to volunteer as youth leaders in Ely and work with the new Badgers as they progress on their volunteering journey.

Badgers attend every Wednesday where first aid and other skills are taught.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse popped by to welcome the new recruits and meet guest start Bertie the Badger.

The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE

He also met cadet of the year Oscar.

Kat Cattani, Ely unit manager, said: "We have thousands of young people volunteering with us around the country who benefit from a fun and safe environment where they can learn first aid and other useful skills.

"They are our next generation of first aiders and many of them go on to university to study healthcare related degrees and subsequently go into careers in the sector."

Anyone interested in these opportunities can email Kat at kat.cattani@sja.org.uk

The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Most Read

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Vicious and cowardly’ stabbing at Whitemoor condemned by prison officers union

One of the prisoners involved in the attack at Whitemoor was named as Brustom Ziamani, 24, who was jailed five years ago on terrorism charges. Picture; MET POLICE

Littleport school receive thousands of pounds for community project

The Highfields Academy in Littleport received a grant of £9,760 to help create a sensory garden at the school. Picture: JULIE SPARROW

Artistic students’ work goes on display at Babylon Arts Gallery in Ely

Wonderful display of local schools art at the Babylon Gallery in a new exhibition sponsored by Ely Hereward Rotary. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY/ MIKE ROUSE

Badgers learn important life skills at new unit in Ely

The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists