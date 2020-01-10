Badgers learn important life skills at new unit in Ely

The Mayor of Ely met with Bertie the Badger and the local brigade who have recruited more youngsters. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE Archant

A new Badger unit has opened in Ely allowing children to learn first aid and gain important life skills while making a difference in their community.

Youngsters aged between seven and 10 joined forces with St John Ambulance at the new unit based at Centre E, in Barton Road.

The charity has opportunities for adults to volunteer as youth leaders in Ely and work with the new Badgers as they progress on their volunteering journey.

Badgers attend every Wednesday where first aid and other skills are taught.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse popped by to welcome the new recruits and meet guest start Bertie the Badger.

He also met cadet of the year Oscar.

Kat Cattani, Ely unit manager, said: "We have thousands of young people volunteering with us around the country who benefit from a fun and safe environment where they can learn first aid and other useful skills.

"They are our next generation of first aiders and many of them go on to university to study healthcare related degrees and subsequently go into careers in the sector."

Anyone interested in these opportunities can email Kat at kat.cattani@sja.org.uk

