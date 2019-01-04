Advanced search

Wicken Fen reveal their new addition that arrived on New Year’s Day

04 January, 2019 - 08:00
A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

JULIA HAMMOND

A special baby was born at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve on New Year’s Day, rangers have revealed.

One of the reserve’s Highland cows, Anna-belle, had been pregnant for a while and her baby was expected to arrive over the Christmas break.

Ajay Tegala, grazing ranger at Wicken Fen, said: “We check all the grazing animals every day.

“On the morning of New Year’s Day we found that Anna-belle had given birth to a red bull calf.”

When the calf is one week old, he will officially be named by the ranger team. They have already decided on the name ‘Prospero’ – wishing everyone a prosperous and happy New Year.

Ajay added: “The grazing herds of Highland cattle and Konik ponies at Wicken Fen are essential to keep the landscape open and help wetland and grassland plants thrive.

“Their year round grazing allows the environment to develop naturally, creating a variety of habitats for wildlife.

“Because the cattle and ponies graze in different ways, the vegetation varies, and that means diverse species can exist on the reserve.”

The main groups of grazing animals can be seen on Baker’s and Burwell Fens.

