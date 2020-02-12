Advanced search

New artwork MOTHER…to help people 'connect with nature' is launched at Wicken Fen

PUBLISHED: 16:08 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 12 February 2020

New artwork has been constructed at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

New artwork has been constructed at the National Trust's Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

A sculpture that will allow people to "connect with nature on a personal level" has been installed at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve.

The beauty spot near Ely was nominated as a location for the artwork called MOTHER...commissioned by Cambridgeshire based Wysing Arts Centre.

The new artwork references "local building traditions, materials and architectural vernacular" to root the structure in the landscape.

The form is an interpretation of the hayricks once found dotting the countryside. 

Sarah Smith, general manager, said: "We are delighted that the National Trust's Wicken Fen Nature Reserve was nominated by the public as a location for an artwork, which resulted in the stunning MOTHER…sculpture. 

"People will be able to connect with this unique and special landscape in a different way, using the structure not only as a place to view the fen, but also as a space to connect with nature on a personal level."

Wicken Fen was suggested for its "sublime peaty landscape", a description that resonated with artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison of Studio Morison.

Visitors can find MOTHER… just off Moore's Drove on the edge of Baker's Fen, around one mile from the visitor centre.

It was installed as part of the arts programme New Geographies.

