Revd Canon Richard Harlow (with his wife Kayla). He is the new archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech. - Credit: Ely Diocese

The Revd Canon Richard Harlow is to be the new archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech.

Richard’s collation will take place at St Mary’s, Wisbech on September 25, at 4.30pm

He is currently rector of Tadley with Pamber Health and Silchester and area dean of Basingstoke.

Richard succeeds the Ven Canon Hugh McCurdy who retired in April.

The Bishop of Ely, The Rt Revd Stephen Conway, said: “We have been blessed by a good number of appointable candidates.

“Canon Harlow emerged as the person best suited to this important role within the diocese for the next season of our life.

“Richard brings to us direct experience of leadership of a multi-parish benefice with strong rural elements. He is also currently leading a complex deanery.”

The bishop said that in addition, Richard has been a lead chaplain in the NHS during a period of significant organisational change.

“He was an undergraduate in Cambridge and then went on to prepare for ordination at Cranmer Hall, the evangelical theological college in Durham,” said Bishop Conway.

“His personal discipleship, his depth and range of experience and his commitment to mission and pastoral leadership make me very confident that he will fit well into the bishop’s staff.

“And I am confident he will be quickly taken to the hearts of the clergy and laity of the archdeaconry.”

Richard is married to Kayla, who works as a spiritual director and supervisor, assisting individuals in their spiritual journey.

They have four adult children, and six grandchildren.

Canon Harlow said: “I believe passionately in the ability of the church to be good news in our villages and market towns.

“I look forward to building, with the bishops, clergy, diocesan team and congregations, a hopeful future for our churches and the communities they serve."

Richard was born in Nottingham and felt the call of God to ordination when he was 17 years old.

He was ordained aged 26 and has served in parishes across Southwell and Nottingham and Winchester Dioceses.

After 12 years in the midlands, he moved to West Sussex.

He served 12 years as hospital chaplain and mental health care.

In 2009, he set up and led a trust-wide multi-faith chaplaincy team, which served inpatient and community mental health, substance misuse and learning disabilities teams.