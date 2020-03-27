Fishing lakes close just one day after re-opening to help those suffering with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

Head Fen has closed their fishing lakes again after re-opening to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries Archant

Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries has closed once again just one day after re-opening to help those suffering with mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fishing lakes located just north of Little Downham near Ely re-opened, they said, by request of Liz Knox, environmental services manager of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

But now, a statement released on their social media on Friday, March 27 says they have closed again due to “an update in the legislation”.

The statement reads: “We would like to inform everyone that Head Fen Lakes is now closed to all fishing.

You may also want to watch:

“This decision has been made this morning due to an update in the legislation, everyone’s safety is our priority.

“Whilst we know not everyone has agreed with our decisions over the last day or so, I would like to clarify that we were personally requested to open our lakes by Liz Knox of East Cambs District Council so people suffering with mental health and suicidal thoughts would have a place of sanctuary.”

Head Fen lakes is a 19-year-old 10-acre fishery for anglers of all abilities and was closed to the public following the closure of all non-essential stores and venues.

Before shutting, a spokesman had said: “We will be reviewing this decision daily with the council. We request anyone using the lakes adheres to the strict social distancing rule.

“We have opened them up to all members of the public who may need to escape to the beautiful countryside. We are not doing this to profit from it, simply to help those who may need it.”