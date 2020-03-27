Advanced search

Fishing lakes close just one day after re-opening to help those suffering with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:52 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 27 March 2020

Head Fen has closed their fishing lakes again after re-opening to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries

Head Fen has closed their fishing lakes again after re-opening to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries

Archant

Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries has closed once again just one day after re-opening to help those suffering with mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fishing lakes located just north of Little Downham near Ely re-opened, they said, by request of Liz Knox, environmental services manager of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

But now, a statement released on their social media on Friday, March 27 says they have closed again due to “an update in the legislation”.

The statement reads: “We would like to inform everyone that Head Fen Lakes is now closed to all fishing.

You may also want to watch:

“This decision has been made this morning due to an update in the legislation, everyone’s safety is our priority.

“Whilst we know not everyone has agreed with our decisions over the last day or so, I would like to clarify that we were personally requested to open our lakes by Liz Knox of East Cambs District Council so people suffering with mental health and suicidal thoughts would have a place of sanctuary.”

Head Fen lakes is a 19-year-old 10-acre fishery for anglers of all abilities and was closed to the public following the closure of all non-essential stores and venues.

Before shutting, a spokesman had said: “We will be reviewing this decision daily with the council. We request anyone using the lakes adheres to the strict social distancing rule.

“We have opened them up to all members of the public who may need to escape to the beautiful countryside. We are not doing this to profit from it, simply to help those who may need it.”

Most Read

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

Fishing lakes re-open to help those struggling with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

Head Fen has re-opened their fishing lakes to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

Pet shop owner photographs ‘dodgy drugs deals’ in carpark amid coronavirus outbreak

Piers Smart of Scampers Natural Pet Store spotted dodgy drugs deals in his carpark amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Twitter/@ScampersPets

Most Read

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

Fishing lakes re-open to help those struggling with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

Head Fen has re-opened their fishing lakes to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

Pet shop owner photographs ‘dodgy drugs deals’ in carpark amid coronavirus outbreak

Piers Smart of Scampers Natural Pet Store spotted dodgy drugs deals in his carpark amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Twitter/@ScampersPets

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fishing lakes close just one day after re-opening to help those suffering with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

Head Fen has closed their fishing lakes again after re-opening to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries

Chamber chief executive says Chancellor’s measures are a “lifeline” for the self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces measures for the self-employed

Wisbech Town and Ely City survive, but March Town miss out on promotion as non-league season is over

The non-league and grassroots football season has been declared as null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Strong trading performance by Mick George - one of Cambridgeshire’s top performing companies - as they post record pre tax profits

Funding secures bid for safety barriers at accident blackspot bends in Fenland. Pictured is Cllr Will Sutton as Mick George hands over the cheque. Mick George is one of the county's most prolific of community supporters. Picture: MICK GEORGE LTD

Fishing lakes re-open to help those struggling with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

Head Fen has re-opened their fishing lakes to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries
Drive 24