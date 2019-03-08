Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New courses to launch in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as part of 'new era' for adult education

PUBLISHED: 16:07 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 25 July 2019

New courses to launch in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as part of ‘new era’ for adult education. Picture: CAPCA

New courses to launch in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as part of 'new era' for adult education. Picture: CAPCA

Archant

More than 16,000 learners will be able to take part in courses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as part of a "new era" for adult education.

New courses to launch in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as part of ‘new era’ for adult education. Picture: CAPCANew courses to launch in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as part of ‘new era’ for adult education. Picture: CAPCA

Mayor James Palmer met the 17 education providers working with the combined authority ahead of the launch of the new programme on August 1.

Bosses say the focus will shift to delivering skills that will improve learners' employment prospects.

Around £11 million is being invested into the training providers by the combined authority and there will be a focus on up-skilling the workforce and delivering skills in demand in the local economy.

Areas of lower levels of skills such as Fenland and Peterborough are being targeted with increased spending to focus on those with the lowest level of qualifications, or no qualifications at all, which often leads to lower paid, less secure work.

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Mayor James Palmer said: "Our objective with the adult education budget is to provide vocational learning opportunities, giving lower-paid, lower-skilled people the qualifications, they need to thrive and secure better jobs in their local area.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to see adult education spend focus more on outcomes for people and how their employability has increased and career opportunities expanded.

"No one should feel without access to education and our use of the adult education budget should create greater opportunities to help people get on in life. "Tailoring our adult education fund to link with our Local Industrial Strategy and Skills Strategy makes sense and will help co-ordinate our efforts in challenging the inequality in the economy that we see across the region.

"The good thing is, if we can show this new approach is successful, we stand a greater chance of securing more funding to help deliver skills to even more people. I'm looking forward to seeing the results."

More than double the amount of money will be spent on independent training providers which specialise in vocational courses under the new programme.

New courses in key industry sectors in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have been identified, including in Health and Social Care, Construction and ICT/Digital businesses.

Qualifications in English and maths and general courses around employability skills will also be offered.

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Popstar Lee Brennan of 911 fame talks tour banter ahead of The Boys Are Back reunion in Cambridge

An explosive mix of 90s nostalgia is set for Cambridge when boybands 911, Five, Damage and A1 reunite to play their biggest hits. 911's Lee Brennan spoke to the Cambs Times. Picture: HUSH PR

Girl, 16, from Ipswich among trio arrested in Ely as part of drugs operation by Cambridgeshire police

Crauden Gardens, ely, where three people have been arrested for drug offences. All three have been bailed. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts says principal Richard Spencer. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Greater Anglia advise “not to travel unless absolutely necessary” amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rockers spruce up Ely High Street in aid of independent shops

A sprinkling of rocks superpower spruced up Ely High Street to raise awareness of independent shops in the city with Mayor Mike Rouse and Fleur Patten. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists