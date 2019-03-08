Specialist dog Izzy to launch ADHD book and she requires your help

A specialist dog that helps children see the positive aspects of living with ADHD needs your help.

Izzy along with human companion and owner of the Ely-based K9 Project, Chris Kent, have written a book designed to help young people with the condition recognise their special traits and learn how to manage them.

However, they now require the help of professionals to publish their book 'You, Me and ADHD! - Celebrating ADHD through positive management, mindfulness and understanding', and now a crowdfunding page has been set up.

The book will be self-published to enable Chris and Izzy to keep control over how it looks, whilst trying to keep the price low and releasing the finished item as soon as possible with additions such as illustrations, design and printing needing to be funded.

Izzy and Chris met at the Animal Helpline Rescue centre in Peterborough, where Izzy was retrieved from the streets without a collar and tag or microchip having been due to be put to sleep after being taken to the pound.

From then on, Izzy with her highly-determined attitude and sometimes extreme levels of activity has been a key member of the project's human and canine family, who has now worked with children and in groups with families for eight years.

Chris established the K9 Project ten years ago, working alongside family dogs to support people experiencing with their emotional wellbeing.

Chris has worked alongside people with ADHD for the past 40 years in a variety of settings and previously wrote 'Hounds who Heal', which entails the development of her project through the story of six abandoned dogs.

Chris also offers educational and coaching work for children and teenagers with special educational needs or mental health difficulties.

The crowdfunding will also donate a percentage of the proceeds to charity, and everyone who pledges has a chance to vote for a charity of their choice.

Rewards start at £5 and include signed copies of the book and limited edition artwork.

To donate, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/you-me-adhd-book or for more information on the project, head to www.thek9project.co.uk.