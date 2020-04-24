Advanced search

OBITUARY: Tributes paid to Neville Pryke who ‘devoted nearly 50 years to village of Fordham’

PUBLISHED: 14:40 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 24 April 2020

John Pryke

A private funeral service was held for Neville Pryke who passed away peacefully on April 7 aged 95. Mr Pryke, who devoted nearly 50 years to the village of Fordham, is pictured during his Navy days. Picture: JOHN PRYKE

A private funeral service was held for Neville Pryke who passed away peacefully on April 7 aged 95. Mr Pryke, who devoted nearly 50 years to the village of Fordham, is pictured during his Navy days. Picture: JOHN PRYKE

Archant

A private funeral service was held for Neville Pryke, who passed away peacefully on April 7 aged 95.

Neville was perhaps best known for his involvement in local sport in Fordham, over a period of almost 50 years.

Born in Fordham, one of six brothers, he left school at 14 to work locally but was soon called up to serve in the Second World War in the Royal Navy.

He served in India (where he met up with his older brother Harold), Malta and was involved in the Mulberry Harbour operation on Gold Beach at Arromanches post D Day.

But his most notable service came on the perilous Atlantic Conveys, making a number of crossings to the other side of the pond.

After the war, he met his future wife, Dorothy, who was working for the jockey WH ‘Harry’ Carr in Newmarket. They were married soon after and had one son, John.

You may also want to watch:

He was a painter and decorator by trade and after working for a couple of local companies, he became self-employed until his retirement.

In addition to his family, Neville devoted nigh on 50 years to the village of Fordham.

He was chairman and secretary of Fordham Football Club, chairman of the cricket club and Royal British Legion, in addition to being captain of the bowls club for a few years.

He was also a member of the Fordham Horticultural Society and Sports Association, who arranged many annual flower shows and sporting events in the village.

In 1992 Neville’s wife Dorothy died suddenly and a few years later he met Rene, who used to reside in Fordham.

He then moved to Ely where he spent many happy years and became very popular with Rene’s family.

He was also a very sociable person and loved a good time. His other interests and hobbies included his beloved garden, music, ballroom dancing, aircraft, wildlife and the British countryside. He also enjoyed holidays at home and abroad.

He will be sadly missed. It is hoped to hold a thanksgiving service at a later date.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Opposition leader Lorna Dupre ‘furious’ as we reveal Mayor James Palmer’s bid to take on former Ely office of Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Mayor James Palmer who wants to move Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority into the former Citizens' Advice Bureau in Ely.

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Opposition leader Lorna Dupre ‘furious’ as we reveal Mayor James Palmer’s bid to take on former Ely office of Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Mayor James Palmer who wants to move Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority into the former Citizens' Advice Bureau in Ely.

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

OBITUARY: Tributes paid to Neville Pryke who ‘devoted nearly 50 years to village of Fordham’

A private funeral service was held for Neville Pryke who passed away peacefully on April 7 aged 95. Mr Pryke, who devoted nearly 50 years to the village of Fordham, is pictured during his Navy days. Picture: JOHN PRYKE

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Railway Close, Burwell, after police arrived and found them breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Recovery firm convoys trucks and vans through village to say thank you to NHS and carers

Manchetts Vehicle Recovery convoying through Burwell on Thursday, April 23 to say thank you to the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Supplied/Manchetts

Volunteer helping to deliver medicines says he will face prison rather than pay parking fine

Ste Greenall holding up a parking ticket that was issued to a key worker PICTURE: Ste Greenall

Opposition leader Lorna Dupre ‘furious’ as we reveal Mayor James Palmer’s bid to take on former Ely office of Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Mayor James Palmer who wants to move Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority into the former Citizens' Advice Bureau in Ely.
Drive 24