OBITUARY: Tributes paid to Neville Pryke who ‘devoted nearly 50 years to village of Fordham’

A private funeral service was held for Neville Pryke who passed away peacefully on April 7 aged 95. Mr Pryke, who devoted nearly 50 years to the village of Fordham, is pictured during his Navy days. Picture: JOHN PRYKE Archant

A private funeral service was held for Neville Pryke, who passed away peacefully on April 7 aged 95.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neville was perhaps best known for his involvement in local sport in Fordham, over a period of almost 50 years.

Born in Fordham, one of six brothers, he left school at 14 to work locally but was soon called up to serve in the Second World War in the Royal Navy.

He served in India (where he met up with his older brother Harold), Malta and was involved in the Mulberry Harbour operation on Gold Beach at Arromanches post D Day.

But his most notable service came on the perilous Atlantic Conveys, making a number of crossings to the other side of the pond.

After the war, he met his future wife, Dorothy, who was working for the jockey WH ‘Harry’ Carr in Newmarket. They were married soon after and had one son, John.

You may also want to watch:

He was a painter and decorator by trade and after working for a couple of local companies, he became self-employed until his retirement.

In addition to his family, Neville devoted nigh on 50 years to the village of Fordham.

He was chairman and secretary of Fordham Football Club, chairman of the cricket club and Royal British Legion, in addition to being captain of the bowls club for a few years.

He was also a member of the Fordham Horticultural Society and Sports Association, who arranged many annual flower shows and sporting events in the village.

In 1992 Neville’s wife Dorothy died suddenly and a few years later he met Rene, who used to reside in Fordham.

He then moved to Ely where he spent many happy years and became very popular with Rene’s family.

He was also a very sociable person and loved a good time. His other interests and hobbies included his beloved garden, music, ballroom dancing, aircraft, wildlife and the British countryside. He also enjoyed holidays at home and abroad.

He will be sadly missed. It is hoped to hold a thanksgiving service at a later date.