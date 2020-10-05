Advanced search

Rail travel from Ely to Ipswich will be more reliable after replacement of four miles of track

PUBLISHED: 16:26 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 05 October 2020

Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail travel between Ely and Cambridge to Ipswich has just become more reliable, says Network Rail.

Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

And the reason is completion of a three-month programme to replace four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Sleepers and ballast have also been replaced as well as the stones that keep the track in place.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Keeping the tracks in good condition is vital to running a safe and reliable railway for our passengers and that is exactly what we’re here to do.

“This is a busy section of our network for passengers and freight and this work will reduce the number of delays and cancellations caused by track faults.”

Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

She said the outcome would be “to make train services more reliable between Ipswich, Ely and Cambridge”.

Ms Burrows added: “Just like road surfaces, track gets worn from constant use every day.

“Network Rail’s engineers carry out inspections and repairs regularly, but over time the track becomes so worn that a full replacement is the only way to avoid speed restrictions that cause delays and cancellations.

The work started on the July 18 and was completed at weekends, finishing on the 4 October 4.

Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

