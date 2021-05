Published: 5:21 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 5:22 PM May 11, 2021

It’s time to have your say on Network Rail improvements in Ely as part of a six-week public consultation. - Credit: Network Rail

Members of the public are being urged to have their say on Network Rail improvements in Ely as part of a six-week consultation.

Beginning on Monday, May 24, comments on the Ely Area Capacity Enhancement programme (EACE) are being invited via an online survey.

Common Muckhill Bridge Ely. - Credit: Network Rail

The first consultation in 2020 generated 260 feedback responses with 89 per cent of people supporting the proposals to increase rail capacity.

For the second round of consultation, proposals and options will be presented to the public for the first time to upgrade the railway in an area defined as Ely South that includes:

Proposed infrastructure changes to part of the Soham branch line and Ely Dock junction

Proposed changes to track and platforms at Ely station

Options to upgrade the nearby Stuntney Road bridge

Options to upgrade two bridges across the Great River Ouse adjacent to Ely marina

Proposal to close Kiln Lane level crossing with options to maintain pedestrian and vehicle access to the east side of the railway

Chris Heaton-Harris, rail minister, said: “This is a chance for passengers who use the rail network through Ely to have a say on how to deliver better connectivity and more punctual, reliable services in the future.

Kiln Lane level crossing Ely. - Credit: Network Rail

“I encourage people to engage with the consultation, let us know your views on these proposed infrastructure improvements and help shape the future of your railway.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “Following a successful consultation in late 2020 which saw a lot of support for the principle of increasing capacity through Ely, we are now in a position to present a number of options on how we can upgrade the railway to achieve these benefits.

It’s time to have your say on Network Rail improvements in Ely as part of a six-week public consultation. - Credit: Network Rail

“It is so important to seek the views of the community who live and work in the Ely area.

“Their feedback will help to inform our designs as we progress with this important project and I hope everyone who wants to, will take the opportunity to have their say."

A further public consultation is planned later in 2021 which will focus on proposals and options for the remodelling of the track layout at Ely North junction, level crossings at Queen Adelaide, and level crossings across the Ely wider area.

To have your say, visit: www.networkrail.co.uk/Ely