No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

PUBLISHED: 19:25 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 05 February 2019

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

Archant

The public will get their first chance to see future plans for a £20million rail station at Soham THIS Month when Network Rail stages an exhibition over two days.

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAILArtist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) will be updated on progress month in a report that transport director Chris Twigg says will “bring confidence to the delivery of the project in line with the mayor’s ambitions”.

Mayor James Palmer has been at the forefront of investment into the re-opening of his home town station which closed in 1965.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We have been working closely with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority to develop proposals for a new station in Soham.

“The proposals, currently in development, include a new platform, footbridge and car park facilities on the site of the former Soham station.

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

“Building a new station would reconnect the town with the rail network and help to improve growth in the area, jobs and investment in the town.”

Network Rail will hold community drop-in events on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 February where residents and businesses can find out more and ask any questions direct to the project team.

Mr Twigg believes the rail station will regenerate the Mereside area of Soham delivering new homes and creating 125 high-tech jobs and put an extra half a per cent on the value of property across the town.

“The station has potential to stimulate increased tourism,” he said.

The site chosen is the only option now being considered by CAPCA who are confident that the £3.2 million allocated to the current phase of development and a further £20 million in the budget, the station will help to deliver it by the summer of 2021.

CAPCA has ring fenced £7 million from the estimated overall cost to enable a second platform to be installed if demand is there.

Mr Twigg will present his report to the CAPCA transport and infrastructure committee on February 6.

“The scheme will help reduce congestion along the A142 between Ely, Soham and Newmarket, a route already under traffic pressure, which is likely to worsen if sustainable alternatives to the private car are not provided given the level of growth planned in Ely and Soham,” he said.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

