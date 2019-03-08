Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Network Rail, Ely Station, Station Road, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4BS

Network Rail trading as Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd of lthe Quadrant, Eldergate, 3rd Floor, Loughton, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK9 lEN is applying to change an existing licence as follows

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be effected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.