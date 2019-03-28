Advanced search

Netting to stop birds nesting to be removed from Ely school during Easter break

28 March, 2019 - 16:18
Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Black netting draped over trees at an Ely primary school will be removed during the Easter break following uproar from residents.

Eighteen trees at Highfields Ely Academy, in Downham Road, had their branches covered with the protective nets last week.

In a statement issued this afternoon (March 28), Cambridgeshire County Council say they take “environmental responsibilities very seriously” and will remove the netting after “public concerns”.

It comes as the school has received “a number of letters” from people expressing concerns.

The nets were put in place to stop birds from nesting while a planning application to remove the trees is determined.

But residents took to social media to slam the council and the Active Learning Trust that runs the school, calling the situation “utterly disgraceful”.

However, Cambridgeshire County Council say it was the first time they had used tree netting and have “no evidence of birds being harmed”.

The statement read: “We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and always seek the advice of ecologists to ensure that the impact on wildlife of our building projects is minimised.

“This is the first time that we have used tree netting and whilst we have no evidence of birds being harmed we have made the decision to act on the concerns of local residents and remove the nets during the Easter school holidays.

“We are also aware that the school has received a number of letters from people expressing concerns and we want to make sure that the school’s good relationship with the local community isn’t compromised.

“We have submitted a planning application to remove the trees, which is due to be determined later in the spring.”

Around 22 new trees will be planted in place of the trees if plans for their removal are approved, including native hedgerows, shrub beds and bat and bird boxes.

An extension to the school will also provide new facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, sports hall and fitness suite.

“There will also be a new space for pre-school age children and a centre to provide life skills and therapy for young adults with profound multiple learning difficulties between the ages of 19 and 25 – the first for Cambridgeshire,” a county council spokesperson added.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

