Ladies urged to take up 'great opportunity' at netball club
- Credit: City of Ely Netball Club
A netball club is hoping young and older women can relish “a great opportunity” by signing up this winter.
City of Ely Netball Club, who have two teams, are looking for new players to join.
A club spokesperson said: “We train every Thursday from 7.30-9pm and are looking for ladies (16+) who are keen to train regularly and compete in matches at Netherhall School, Cambridge.
“It’s been a tough few years for everyone and it’s a great opportunity to get back into netball, keep active and socialise with our members!”
City of Ely, based at Witchford Village College, like many sports clubs and organisations has had to adapt to the rules and regulations that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought.
It fields two teams, one in Division One of the Cambridgeshire and District Netball League and in the county’s Premier League.
For more information or to attend a session, email: elycity@hotmail.com.
Most Read
- 1 Councillors 'extremely concerned' as teenagers cause Halloween nightmare
- 2 Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi
- 3 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
- 4 'Successful’ community health service pilot extended for three years
- 5 150 Addenbrooke's Hospital staff off sick or self-isolating due to Covid-19
- 6 66 countries in motorhome then thieves steal it from their drive
- 7 Land owners could be forced to sell for Ely rail upgrade
- 8 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
- 9 Binmen revolt over alleged bullying, poor pay, low morale and staffing crisis
- 10 Councillor calls for sanctions against 'obvious wrongdoing' by builder