Players from City of Ely Netball Club, which is calling on more women to join. - Credit: City of Ely Netball Club

A netball club is hoping young and older women can relish “a great opportunity” by signing up this winter.

City of Ely Netball Club, who have two teams, are looking for new players to join.

A club spokesperson said: “We train every Thursday from 7.30-9pm and are looking for ladies (16+) who are keen to train regularly and compete in matches at Netherhall School, Cambridge.

“It’s been a tough few years for everyone and it’s a great opportunity to get back into netball, keep active and socialise with our members!”

City of Ely, based at Witchford Village College, like many sports clubs and organisations has had to adapt to the rules and regulations that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought.

It fields two teams, one in Division One of the Cambridgeshire and District Netball League and in the county’s Premier League.

For more information or to attend a session, email: elycity@hotmail.com.