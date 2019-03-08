Advanced search

Nellie's Community Café in Sutton gives cash boost to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Sutton Squiggles under 5's Playgroup

PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 November 2019

Nellie's Community Café in Sutton gives cash boost to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Sutton Squiggles under 5's Playgroup. Picture: IAN STACY PHOTOGRAPHY

A community café in Sutton donated more than £1,500 to two charities at their presentation day.

Nellie's Community Café raise money for various charities every six months and since may volunteers have been supporting Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (ARCH) and Sutton Squiggles under 5's Playgroup.

Bec Beattie, community fundraiser for ARHC when presented with a cheque for £1,013, said: "The funds will help us to provide vital care to people in Cambridgeshire who are living with a life-limiting illness, so they can make every moment count".

Members of Sutton Squiggles received a cheque for £585 and committee member Jody Wheatley said: "We are overwelmed by the community's generosity and would like to thank everybody involved for choosing to support Sutton Squiggles.

"The kind donation will be used to replenish broken and worn out toys, provide refreshments for parents and put on a Christmas party for our little squiggles".

The next two charities to receive Nellie's support are Parkinson's UK and Poplar Farm Rescue Kennels (Sutton Gault).

Nellie's Community Café is held on the second Wednesday and last Friday of each month at Scott Court, Pound Lane, Sutton from 10am to 2pm.

For more information about the cafe or to become a volunteer call 01353 777224.

