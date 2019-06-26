Warm welcome to Soham for Nellie the tuk tuk as community reach fundraising target

A stylish tuk tuk that goes by the name of Nellie will be making its way to the streets of Soham after a fundraising campaign.

The stylish mode of urban transport will now be able to transport residents to community events and combat isolation.

Around £4,000 was raised by members of the community to buy Nellie following a Crowdfunder being launched earlier this year.

Arts group Viva and new initiative Soham Men's Shed joined forces with the Neighbourhood Cares team to get the tuk tuk to the town.

Nellie was given a warm welcome by residents in The Fountain car park yesterday evening (June 25).

Speaking to the Ely Standard earlier this year, Wendy Lansdown, Neighbourhood Cares worker, said: "We heard how tough people find it to get out and about in Soham and really wanted to make a difference.

"When we heard about Nellie being up for sale it sounded like the perfect idea to bring people closer together and be able to use it to take them to coffee mornings, drop-in sessions and shows held by Viva.

"We know that Nellie will be loved."

Nellie was sold by Ely Tuk Tuks due to the company relocating, but it has been the focus of parties and events across the region in recent years.