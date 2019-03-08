Video

Campaign boost as donations for #Nellie4Soham go over £1,000 mark - but support is still needed

A fundraising campaign has been launched to bring a tuk tuk to Soham to help transport residents to community events and combat isolation. Picture: NEIGHBOURHOOD CARES Archant

More than £1,000 has been raised towards the #Nellie4Soham campaign in a bid to get a tuk tuk to the town to transport residents.

The stylish mode of urban transport, nicknamed Nellie, is hoping to be the driving force in bringing the community closer together, with residents able to get to coffee mornings and theatre shows in a unique way.

Since a fundraising mission to was launched just less than a month ago, campaigners have already raised £1,277 of their £4,000 target.

The money would enable residents to buy Nellie to be at the heart of community projects.

In an update posted on the Neighbourhood Cares Soham Facebook page, it said: “We are so happy to announce that so far we have raised a grand total of £1,277.73 towards our #Nellie4Soham campaign!

“We still have £2,722.27 to go to reach our £4,000 target so please donate anything you can by clicking on the link below or by popping into the library where we are based.”

To donate visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/nellie4soham