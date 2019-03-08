Advanced search

Campaign boost as donations for #Nellie4Soham go over £1,000 mark - but support is still needed

08 March, 2019 - 15:48
A fundraising campaign has been launched to bring a tuk tuk to Soham to help transport residents to community events and combat isolation. Picture: NEIGHBOURHOOD CARES

A fundraising campaign has been launched to bring a tuk tuk to Soham to help transport residents to community events and combat isolation. Picture: NEIGHBOURHOOD CARES

More than £1,000 has been raised towards the #Nellie4Soham campaign in a bid to get a tuk tuk to the town to transport residents.

The stylish mode of urban transport, nicknamed Nellie, is hoping to be the driving force in bringing the community closer together, with residents able to get to coffee mornings and theatre shows in a unique way.

Since a fundraising mission to was launched just less than a month ago, campaigners have already raised £1,277 of their £4,000 target.

The money would enable residents to buy Nellie to be at the heart of community projects.

In an update posted on the Neighbourhood Cares Soham Facebook page, it said: “We are so happy to announce that so far we have raised a grand total of £1,277.73 towards our #Nellie4Soham campaign!

“We still have £2,722.27 to go to reach our £4,000 target so please donate anything you can by clicking on the link below or by popping into the library where we are based.”

To donate visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/nellie4soham

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in 'frightening attacks' sentenced to four years in young offenders' institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

'Wise up, size up': Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that's what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

