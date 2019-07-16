Gallery

Neighbours celebrate 70 years of Mayfield Close in Ely

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in one of its streets.

Mayfield Close, just outside of the city centre, was decorated with bunting and balloons for the special occasion on July 6.

Neighbours joined forces to bake delicious cakes, sandwiches, quiches and pies which were eaten under the gazebo.

The honour of cutting the cake went to oldest residents Mr and Mrs Crick who were there from when the houses were first occupied.

Former chairman of the council Stanley Cornwell and his wife, Barbara, had also lived in Mayfield Close.

New and old residents shared their memories of living in the street and helping each other through the years.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse attended with his camera to take pictures to remember the day by.

Children helped decorate tables and take part in party games while drawing a big 70 in chalk on the pavement.

