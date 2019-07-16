Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Neighbours celebrate 70 years of Mayfield Close in Ely

16 July, 2019 - 12:06
A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in one of its streets.

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Mayfield Close, just outside of the city centre, was decorated with bunting and balloons for the special occasion on July 6.

Neighbours joined forces to bake delicious cakes, sandwiches, quiches and pies which were eaten under the gazebo.

The honour of cutting the cake went to oldest residents Mr and Mrs Crick who were there from when the houses were first occupied.

Former chairman of the council Stanley Cornwell and his wife, Barbara, had also lived in Mayfield Close.

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

New and old residents shared their memories of living in the street and helping each other through the years.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse attended with his camera to take pictures to remember the day by.

Children helped decorate tables and take part in party games while drawing a big 70 in chalk on the pavement.

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal. Picture: BRITISH ATHLETICS

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal. Picture: BRITISH ATHLETICS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Littleport pupils put football skills to the test with new equipment

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOL

Hundreds of music lovers pack marquees as Ely Folk Festival returns for a sell-out year

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music and more at Ely Folk Festival 2019, which took place over the weekend. Picture: ANDREW MOORE.

Neighbours celebrate 70 years of Mayfield Close in Ely

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Food themed rocks given to Ely reception children for their mud kitchen

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

Class A and B drugs found on 25-year-old man following illegal rave at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Class A and B drugs have been found on a man following an illegal rave at the Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: Google Maps / Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists