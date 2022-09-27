News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Retired van driver turned hero neighbour helps residents come together

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:00 AM September 27, 2022
Neighbour of the year finalists Ely Hero Awards 2022

Malcolm Robinson (second from right) won 'neighbour of the year' at this year's Ely Hero Awards. Malcolm is pictured alongside the other finalists for this award. - Credit: Ely Standard

Retired van driver Malcolm Robinson is a man highly regarded in his neighbourhood, and now he has an Ely Hero award to show for it. 

Malcolm, of Ely, received a raft of nominations for ‘Neighbour of the year’ after his efforts have helped bring a small community together. 

“I don’t honestly know (how I’ve won the award),” Malcolm said. 

“I like helping the neighbours, bringing them together, organise street parties; this award means absolutely loads.” 

Neighbour of the year winner Ely Hero Awards 2022

Ely Heroes organisers said Malcolm (pictured) received a raft of nominations on his way to being crowned 'neighbour of the year'. - Credit: Ely Standard

Other award finalists 

Tanya Watson – After moving to the Littleport area, Tanya, a mother-of-five, has helped support many families through the Squirrels Scout group which judges say she has proven to give “a selfless service for others”. 

Dan Read – A paramedic for over 20 years, Dan managed to find time to help those in his community, such as raising funds for a person whose father was in hospital and supporting an older man access local services. 

