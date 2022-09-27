Malcolm Robinson (second from right) won 'neighbour of the year' at this year's Ely Hero Awards. Malcolm is pictured alongside the other finalists for this award. - Credit: Ely Standard

Retired van driver Malcolm Robinson is a man highly regarded in his neighbourhood, and now he has an Ely Hero award to show for it.

Malcolm, of Ely, received a raft of nominations for ‘Neighbour of the year’ after his efforts have helped bring a small community together.

“I don’t honestly know (how I’ve won the award),” Malcolm said.

“I like helping the neighbours, bringing them together, organise street parties; this award means absolutely loads.”

Other award finalists

Tanya Watson – After moving to the Littleport area, Tanya, a mother-of-five, has helped support many families through the Squirrels Scout group which judges say she has proven to give “a selfless service for others”.

Dan Read – A paramedic for over 20 years, Dan managed to find time to help those in his community, such as raising funds for a person whose father was in hospital and supporting an older man access local services.