Retired van driver turned hero neighbour helps residents come together
- Credit: Ely Standard
Retired van driver Malcolm Robinson is a man highly regarded in his neighbourhood, and now he has an Ely Hero award to show for it.
Malcolm, of Ely, received a raft of nominations for ‘Neighbour of the year’ after his efforts have helped bring a small community together.
“I don’t honestly know (how I’ve won the award),” Malcolm said.
“I like helping the neighbours, bringing them together, organise street parties; this award means absolutely loads.”
Other award finalists
Tanya Watson – After moving to the Littleport area, Tanya, a mother-of-five, has helped support many families through the Squirrels Scout group which judges say she has proven to give “a selfless service for others”.
Dan Read – A paramedic for over 20 years, Dan managed to find time to help those in his community, such as raising funds for a person whose father was in hospital and supporting an older man access local services.