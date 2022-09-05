Health Secretary Steve Barclay hopes Liz Truss can unite fellow Conservative MPs after she was confirmed as the next prime minister. - Credit: PA

MP Steve Barclay hopes the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister Liz Truss will help fellow MPs “unite to meet the challenges the country faces”.

Mr Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, had backed Ms Truss’ leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak but welcomed the result after she won today (Monday).

In a tweet, Mr Barclay said: “Congratulations to Liz Truss on being elected leader of our Party and our next Prime Minister.

“Important all Conservatives now unite to meet the challenges the country faces.”

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer also backed Mr Sunak in the Conservative leadership race.

Ms Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, defeated Mr Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399, winning 57.4 per cent of the vote.

MP Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party. - Credit: PA

It is predicted that Mr Barclay, who replaced Sajid Javid as Health Secretary in July in Boris Johnson’s government, will not feature in Ms Truss’ cabinet.