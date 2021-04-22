News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

National Stud tours go under starter’s orders

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:50 AM April 22, 2021   
Visitors meeting the foals at The National Stud

Visitors meeting the foals at The National Stud - Credit: Discover Newmarket

Tours of The National Stud return from May 17 as lockdown restrictions ease.

Home to many champions of the turf during the past century, The National Stud offers an insight into a thoroughbred breeding operation as well as the sight of foals at play.

Mare and foal at The National Stud

Mare and foal at The National Stud - Credit: Discover Newmarket

The National Stud – set in 500 acres of grounds at the edge of Newmarket, the home of horseracing – is the UK’s only commercial thoroughbred stud open to the public.

Founded by William Hall Walker in 1915 in response to a shortage of thoroughbred stallions for the cavalry and racing, The National Stud has bred multiple champions of the world’s top horseracing events.

Horses running free at the National Stud

Horses running free at the National Stud - Credit: www.discovernewmarket.co.uk

On the 90-minute behind-the-scenes tour, by foot and coach, visitors will see the mares with their newborn foals in the paddocks.

Visitors will also see yearlings and stallions, and hear about the history of the stud and the work that goes into producing future champions.

Foal close-up at The National Stud

Foal close-up at The National Stud - Credit: Dominic James Photography

Tours of the National Stud cost £15 per person or £35 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).

The public tours depart at 10.30am and 1.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays until October 2021.

Foal with mare at The National Stud

Foal with mare at The National Stud - Credit: Dominic James Photography

Private tours are available at other times for a £35 fee on top of standard ticket prices.

Call 01638 5011122 or https://discovernewmarket.co.uk. 

Stallion sculpture at The National Stud

Stallion sculpture at The National Stud - Credit: Discover Newmarket

National Stud tour tack room

National Stud tour tack room - Credit: Discover Newmarket

National Stud mare and foal grazing

National Stud mare and foal grazing - Credit: Discover Newmarket

Mill Reef statue at National Stud

Mill Reef statue at National Stud - Credit: Discover Newmarket

Stallion Unit at The National Stud

Stallion Unit at The National Stud - Credit: Discover Newmarket


Logo Icon
