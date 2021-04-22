Gallery

Published: 11:50 AM April 22, 2021

Tours of The National Stud return from May 17 as lockdown restrictions ease.

Home to many champions of the turf during the past century, The National Stud offers an insight into a thoroughbred breeding operation as well as the sight of foals at play.

The National Stud – set in 500 acres of grounds at the edge of Newmarket, the home of horseracing – is the UK’s only commercial thoroughbred stud open to the public.

Founded by William Hall Walker in 1915 in response to a shortage of thoroughbred stallions for the cavalry and racing, The National Stud has bred multiple champions of the world’s top horseracing events.

On the 90-minute behind-the-scenes tour, by foot and coach, visitors will see the mares with their newborn foals in the paddocks.

Visitors will also see yearlings and stallions, and hear about the history of the stud and the work that goes into producing future champions.

Tours of the National Stud cost £15 per person or £35 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).

The public tours depart at 10.30am and 1.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays until October 2021.

Private tours are available at other times for a £35 fee on top of standard ticket prices.

Call 01638 5011122 or https://discovernewmarket.co.uk.

