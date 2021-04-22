Gallery
National Stud tours go under starter’s orders
- Credit: Discover Newmarket
Tours of The National Stud return from May 17 as lockdown restrictions ease.
Home to many champions of the turf during the past century, The National Stud offers an insight into a thoroughbred breeding operation as well as the sight of foals at play.
The National Stud – set in 500 acres of grounds at the edge of Newmarket, the home of horseracing – is the UK’s only commercial thoroughbred stud open to the public.
Founded by William Hall Walker in 1915 in response to a shortage of thoroughbred stallions for the cavalry and racing, The National Stud has bred multiple champions of the world’s top horseracing events.
On the 90-minute behind-the-scenes tour, by foot and coach, visitors will see the mares with their newborn foals in the paddocks.
You may also want to watch:
Visitors will also see yearlings and stallions, and hear about the history of the stud and the work that goes into producing future champions.
Tours of the National Stud cost £15 per person or £35 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).
Most Read
- 1 Jail for bank card fraudster caught on CCTV
- 2 'Dedicated' PCSO retires after 12 years amid force funding cuts
- 3 Prosecution threat against businesses found not to be Covid-19 secure
- 4 Man who died in road crash is named
- 5 Woman to travel 100km in her wheelchair to fundraise for autism charity
- 6 ‘Beloved’ primary school headteacher leaving after 16 years in Soham
- 7 You can now watch Ely Cathedral’s rare Peregrine Falcons live 24/7
- 8 Volunteer group's Covid-closure after raising £70,000 in 30 years
- 9 Community pharmacy teams to offer free Covid-19 test kits
- 10 Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered
The public tours depart at 10.30am and 1.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays until October 2021.
Private tours are available at other times for a £35 fee on top of standard ticket prices.
Call 01638 5011122 or https://discovernewmarket.co.uk.