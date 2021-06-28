£6,451 charity donation pays for two digital tables
- Credit: SUSAN WIGGANS
A Littleport charity whose income has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic has received a £6,451 donation from the National Farmers' Union.
Branching Out, which supports adults with learning disabilities and provided social care day services during the COVID-19 pandemic, had to close its charity shop due to the non-essential shop guidelines.
The money has been used to buy two digital tables for the people that the charity supports.
James Buckland, wider- market agent at the Ely branch of NFU Mutual, said: "Covid-19 continues to have a huge impact on everybody, including our customers and their local communities.
"Branching Out has been making a wonderful difference to our community during these challenging times.
"We feel extremely proud to hear how our support has made such a positive impact to Branching Out and its community.”
Susan Wiggans, general manager of Branching Out, said “We are so excited to get this donation and the impact it will make will be huge.
"We are using the donation to buy two digital tables for the people we support to use.
"The tables are preloaded with apps that are interactive and perfect for meeting the needs of the people we support.
"Branching Out is very grateful to NFU Mutual and especially the team at their Ely branch for nominating us for the donation.
"If anyone is wondering how they can help the charity, please contact admin@branchingoutuk.com we would love to hear from you.”