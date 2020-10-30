Advanced search

Two ‘outstanding open spaces’ in east Cambs named top in UK at national awards

30 October, 2020 - 09:00
Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been named as two of the best green spaces in the UK by the Keep Britain Tidy scheme. Picture: Supplied

Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been named as two of the best green spaces in the UK by the Keep Britain Tidy scheme. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two of east Cambridgeshire’s “outstanding open spaces” have been named amongst the top in the UK by a national awards scheme.

Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been named as two of the best green spaces in the UK by the Keep Britain Tidy scheme. Picture: Supplied Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been named as two of the best green spaces in the UK by the Keep Britain Tidy scheme. Picture: Supplied

Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been recognised by Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Awards scheme for their “high standards”.

The city’s country park celebrates its seventh year holding the accolade, while Jubilee Gardens marks its 16th year since it gained its Green Flag.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of finance and assets at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens are just two examples of the outstanding open spaces we have to offer in East Cambridgeshire and contribute to making the district a great place to live and visit.

“Areas of green space such as these have become even more important since the start of 2020. They have provided places for people to relax, exercise and meet loved ones from a distance.

Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been named as two of the best green spaces in the UK by the Keep Britain Tidy scheme. Picture: Supplied Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been named as two of the best green spaces in the UK by the Keep Britain Tidy scheme. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

“The open spaces team put in a lot of hard work to ensure our parks and open spaces are kept in a brilliant condition and this award is a testament to that.

“I would also like to give thanks to The Friends of Jubilee Gardens for giving up their time to such a special place for the district.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, said: “This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

“It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors.

“East Cambridgeshire District Council has achieved the highest international standards at Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens which were demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Green Flags are awarded on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew this status.

The two areas join more than 2,000 other UK parks and open spaces which were also recognised by the scheme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Two ‘outstanding open spaces’ in east Cambs named top in UK at national awards

Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been named as two of the best green spaces in the UK by the Keep Britain Tidy scheme. Picture: Supplied

‘Many questions to be asked’ says opposition leader after we reveal former BBC local radio presenter landed £216,000 PR contract with county council

Ex BBC local radio presenter and now PR consultant Paul Stainton who landed a £216k contract with Cambridgeshire County Council. Lib Dem Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has queried the contract. Picture; ARCHANT/LIB DEM WEB

Two-day closure of one-way road while preservation work is carried out on historic tree

Old Palace Gardens, Ely. Picture; KINGS ELY

Cambridgeshire MPs offer a wall of silence to questions about free school meals during holidays

MPs from Cambridgeshire who voted not to provide free school meas during half term: , Stephen Barclay MP for North East Cambridgeshire, Lucy Frazer MP for South East Cambridgeshire, Jonathan Djanogly MP for Huntingdon, Paul Bristow MP for Peterborough, and Anthony Browne MP for South Cambridgeshire.

Two-month-old hedgehog ‘kicked’ to death by laughing children at recreation ground

Two-month-old hedgehog Clay was kicked to death by children at Soham Recreation Ground. Picture: Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care/Google Maps