Two ‘outstanding open spaces’ in east Cambs named top in UK at national awards

Two of east Cambridgeshire’s “outstanding open spaces” have been named amongst the top in the UK by a national awards scheme.

Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens have been recognised by Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Awards scheme for their “high standards”.

The city’s country park celebrates its seventh year holding the accolade, while Jubilee Gardens marks its 16th year since it gained its Green Flag.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of finance and assets at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens are just two examples of the outstanding open spaces we have to offer in East Cambridgeshire and contribute to making the district a great place to live and visit.

“Areas of green space such as these have become even more important since the start of 2020. They have provided places for people to relax, exercise and meet loved ones from a distance.

“The open spaces team put in a lot of hard work to ensure our parks and open spaces are kept in a brilliant condition and this award is a testament to that.

“I would also like to give thanks to The Friends of Jubilee Gardens for giving up their time to such a special place for the district.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, said: “This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

“It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors.

“East Cambridgeshire District Council has achieved the highest international standards at Ely Country Park and Jubilee Gardens which were demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Green Flags are awarded on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew this status.

The two areas join more than 2,000 other UK parks and open spaces which were also recognised by the scheme.