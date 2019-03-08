Advanced search

Convicted Cambridgeshire drug dealer must repay almost £14,000

PUBLISHED: 08:37 22 June 2019

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

Archant

A convicted drug dealer from Cambridgeshire must repay almost £14,000.

Nathan Strachan, 33, from Bishop Way, Impington, was ordered to pay back £13,921 following a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation hearing at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

Strachan was arrested in January 2019 after a search of his home found Class A drugs and a large sum of cash.

He was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison earlier this year.

As part of the investigation, specialist financial investigators from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) examined Strachan's bank accounts and found significant and unexplained cash deposits had been made to his bank accounts.

During an investigation conducted by specialist financial investigators, Strachan's bank accounts were examined and it was discovered a significant quantity of unexplained cash deposits had been credited to his two bank accounts, totalling around £100,000.

An assessment of his known assets was carried out and Strachan has now been ordered to hand over the value of them.

Detective Inspector Rob Turner, from ERSOU, said: We're really pleased with the decision made by the court which reinforces our message that crime does not pay.

"We will continue to work alongside our partners and use the Proceeds of Crime Act at every opportunity in order to strip those convicted of crimes of the very thing that usually motivates them to engage in unlawful activities in the first place.

"This also isn't the end of our work - if it comes to light that Strachan comes into assets of value in the future, then we will look to revisit the order made to see whether there is a case for it to be increased."

