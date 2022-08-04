Nathan Mitchell, Head Coach for East Cambridgeshire, at Football Fun Factory has been named "Franchisee of the Year". - Credit: Football Fun Factory on Facebook

A children’s football coach has been handed a top award for his efforts in making the sport more accessible in his community.

Nathan Mitchell, organises coaching sessions for youngsters in Ely, Littleport and Cottenham with the Football Fun Factory franchise.

The Head Coach for East Cambridgeshire met with 60 others from around the country and was awarded “Franchisee of the Year” for his efforts over the last year.

The Football Fun Factory was set up to offer boys and girls of all ages and abilities the chance to enjoy playing the game and have fun.

It does this through coaching sessions, football camps and birthday parties.

The Football Fun Factory website says: “Our ethos is all about creating an incredible environment where children can express themselves, play, make friends and have fun!”

