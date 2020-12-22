Restaurant team donates to help others
- Credit: RIAN SWIFT
An Ely restaurant team donated £5 each to buy products for the local foodbank and took £200 out of their tips to buy didactic toys for a children's day centre.
Rian Swift, who is the representative for the Ely branch of Nando's, said: "This year Nando’s Ely wanted to spread some peri love back into the community.
"So each staff member - known as ‘nandocas’ - donated £5 into a pot to buy essential products to donate to the Ely Foodbank.
"With the year everyone has had and more struggling than others, we felt like it was necessary to give back to our local community.
"We have also all decided to take £200 out of our tips to buy didactic toys in the new year to donate to the local day centre."
The items were donated to the foodbank in a socially distanced manner.
