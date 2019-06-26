Name a digger to raise funds for children's charity EACH

A family construction business is encouraging people to name a digger to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). Ian Boreham, from I&S Groundworks, in Kennett, and his wife Sara have kicked off the scheme, naming a digger after their daughter Chelsey. Picture: MEAD Archant

A family construction business is encouraging people to name a digger to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mead Plant & Grab, who have already raised £1800 for the charity, is looking to double this amount as part of their charity partnership

For just £20 you can name one of their diggers and then come and have your photo taken with it.

All of the money raised will go to EACH.

Ian Boreham, from I&S Groundworks, in Kennett, and his wife Sara have kicked off the scheme, naming a digger after their daughter Chelsey.

You may also want to watch:

Sara said: "Our daughter Chelsey used the hospice for ten years before she passed away at just over 11-years-old.

"The service that EACH provide makes such a difference to the whole family. My family and I have done a lot of fundraising for the charity including coffee mornings, walks, Santa runs, events and collections.

"We've worked with the Meads for many years and we're happy to support EACH again by naming a digger after our beautiful daughter."

Phil Mead, plant hire manager, said: "As a family business it's incredibly important for us to support local charities and EACH is an extremely deserving charity to work with.

"They do such important work that has supported people very close to us."

To name a digger email phil@mead-construction.co.uk or call 01638 742463.