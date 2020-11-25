Cambridge University students strip and pose naked for calendar shoot in aid of charity
- Credit: Archant
Daring students at one of Cambridgeshire’s universities have posed naked for a calendar photoshoot in a bid to raise charity cash.
Sports club members at Cambridge University have released their 2021 ‘Cambridge Blues Naked Calendar’ to raise money for Doctors Without Borders.
The calendar features 12 outrageous images shot around the university and the city, with one taken inside one of the lecture theatres.
This isn’t the first time the Cambridge Raising and Giving society has produced a nude calendar, with previous success stories in 2017 and 2019.
Mike Thornton, photographer, said: “Shooting the 2021 RAG calendar was an unusual assignment for me.
“Although originally started in February, two thirds of the project was shot under Covid-19 restrictions; this presented challenges.
“Models were photographed individually on location and the final images composited together over the background scene.
“This helped create the visual look, but also allowed for social distancing.”
To buy the calendar, visit: www.cambridgebluesnakedcalendar.com/