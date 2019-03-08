Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:18 29 June 2019

An Ely company is running competition on social media where the winner will receive 12 bottles of wine.

N&C Glass Ltd, of Lancaster Way, are running the Facebook contest so if you would like to win four bottles each of red, white, and

rose wine just head over to their page before July 8.

Once there you need to like their post, like the page and comment on the photo with what your favourite type of wine is.

The winner of the competition will be picked on July 9 online and will need to pick up their prize at this address: N&C Glass Ltd, Unit 103, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, CB6 3NX.

You can find the page at www.facebook.com/nandcglass/

Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

