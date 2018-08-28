Advanced search

Supporting local football is a clear choice for Ely glass firm

PUBLISHED: 10:14 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 23 January 2019

N&C Glass sponsors Soham Town Football Club main stand. Picture: SOHAM FOOTBALL CLUB

An Ely business is supporting local football by sponsoring Soham Town Football Club.

N&C Glass are sponsoring the Main Stand at the Julius Martin Lane club.

Nick Flack from N&C Glass, said: “I have always enjoyed socialising at Soham Town Rangers Club. I am also a great believer, after running N&C for nearly 36 years, in giving back to the local community”.

Club chairperson Karen Preuett said: “we are ever so grateful to N&C for their support. We are always looking for new sponsors, down to sponsoring the white line.

“Our sponsorship deals are realistic and welcome anyone who might be interested in coming on board.”

The club has a long history and the members are very proud of the welcoming, community feel it has, she added.

“As with any club, it needs sponsorship to enable it to work and indeed have the facilities for players as well as guests.”

There are sponsorship opportunities available for the Mereside Stand, End Stand and Julius Stand as well as match day sponsors, board adverts and programme adverts. In addition to this, you can sponsor a player.

• If you are interested in sponsoring the club, please call 01353 720732.

