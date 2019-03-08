Advanced search

Ely glass company raise hundreds for charity by saving coins in a bottle for three years

PUBLISHED: 13:01 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 12 April 2019

Ely company N&C Glass Ltd raise hundreds for the charity East Anglia's Children's Hospices by saving coins in a glass bottle for three years: Jane Mornington-Tucker, Wendy Thompson, owner Nick Glag, and Ian Taylor. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Three years of coin saving at an Ely firm has led to hundreds of pounds being raised for charity.

N & C Glass Ltd, who are based at Lancaster Way Business Park, donated a glass bottle full of coins to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The bottle was received on behalf of the charity by Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse and the total is still being counted.

Wendy Thompson, trade sales administrator at N&C Glass, said: “It’s been ongoing for about three years now.

“We were putting the money in there until the bottle was full and we are now counting the cash up.

“We’re going to get one of the big cheques and go down to the hospice to hand it over.

“Our boss, Nick Flack, then put in £100 of his own money once we filled it up.

“We’re planning to do it again so if anyone has any suggestions of charities we should raise money for, they can call us on 01353 667964.

