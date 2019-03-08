'It will enhance unity, understanding and respect': Muslims from Cambridgeshire to attend UK's largest Muslim conference

Around 100 Muslims from Cambridgeshire will be attending a three day convention to share religious knowledge and promote a sense of peace and brotherhood. Zawar Ahmed, who is an Imam in Cambridge will he attending. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Around 100 Muslims from Cambridgeshire will be attending a three day convention to share religious knowledge and promote a sense of peace and brotherhood.

The annual Jalsa Salana event, which is part of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, brings more than 35,000 people from more than 90 countries together.

Muslims from the Ely community will travel to Alton, Hampshire, for the flagship event in my spiritual calendar from August 2 to 4.

Zawar Ahmed, who is an Imam in Cambridge, helps youngsters gain a better understanding of Islam.

He explained: "A number of parliamentarians, civic leaders and diplomats from different countries address the gathering and underline the convention's objective of enhancing unity, understanding and mutual respect.

"A special feature of this convention is that it is blessed by the presence of His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

"He addresses the convention over each of the three days, providing an invaluable insight into religious teachings and how they are a source of guidance for the world today."

Various exhibitions will also take place, including the Humanity First showcase to help global efforts in disaster relief and the Ancient Holy Qur'an exhibition, featuring a 750 year old Quran.

Syed Muhammad Hanif Nasser, member, said: "It is undoubtedly one of the most important events of the year for the members of our community.

"Tens of thousands of visitors come from all corners of the globe, united by their faith and their desire to bring peace to the world.

"It's a truly inspiring occasion that not only provides spiritual nourishment but also a means to meet and catch up with friends and family who may live abroad."

The motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is 'Love for All, Hatred for None'.

Ahmadi Muslims believe we must abide by this motto in their daily life as it helps foster a sense of unity, cohesion, harmony and peace the world over.

Since its beginnings in 1889 the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has been leading a global effort to revive the peaceful message of Islam.

For more information on the convention visit https://www.jalsasalana.org.uk/