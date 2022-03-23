Ely Sinfonia (pictured) are just one of the groups that have volunteered to help the 'Play 4 Peace' event for Ukraine. - Credit: Ely Sinfonia

Musicians from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Norfolk have come forward to play their part for Ukraine.

The ‘Play 4 Peace’ event outside Ely Cathedral will see professional and amateur musicians perform to help raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

An orchestra and choir will perform Ukraine’s national anthem and ‘Hymn to Ukraine’ by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique Symphony No. 6: Adagio lamentoso’ will also be played in homage to lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

'Play 4 Peace Ely' will take place outside Ely Cathedral in a bid to help Ukraine. - Credit: Facebook/Play 4 Peace Ely

Hazel Keelan, Louise Jameson, Joanna Reveley and Ruth Pellegrini, musicians and event organisers, said: “What is happening right on our doorstep in Ukraine is horrific and unacceptable.

“Our performance is our way of trying to make a difference in the best way we know how.”

Peter Britton, music director and conductor, added: “The Adagio that concludes Tchaikovsky’s final composition could scarcely be more apt as a hymn of universal grief for all victims of oppression.”

‘Play 4 Peace’ takes place on Cross Green at 1pm on Sunday, April 3.

To donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/338696368198071/ or for more details, email: play4peaceely@gmail.com.