King's Ely musicians hit the high notes after impressive achievements

James Wilkinson has been offered a place with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain as a trombonist. Picture: KING'S ELY Archant

Two musicians from King's Ely were hitting the high notes as they celebrated impressive achievements.

Lisa Lyu was awarded her associateship diploma from London's Trinity College of Music for piano performance. Picture: KING'S ELY Lisa Lyu was awarded her associateship diploma from London's Trinity College of Music for piano performance. Picture: KING'S ELY

Year 11 pupil James Wilkinson has been offered a place with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) as a trombonist.

This feat comes days after sixth form student Lisa Lyu was awarded her associateship diploma from London's Trinity College of Music for piano performance.

James, who also sings in the school's chapel choir, said: "I feel privileged to have been selected for the NYBBGB. I have been playing the trombone for nine years and I have had a lot of help from family members and teachers to get to this stage."

Lisa, who has played the piano since she was four-years-old and crowned the school's senior young musician of the year, said: "I am delighted to have achieved a distinction.

"When I play the piano, I feel like my mind is inside another music world. This is the moment I enjoy the most."