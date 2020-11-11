Musician aims to bring lockdown cheer with latest hit
PUBLISHED: 12:51 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 11 November 2020
A singer-songwriter is hoping to bring some much-needed cheer during the coronavirus lockdown by releasing his new single.
Tristan Hall from Soham, who plays in the band TANTRIS, wants to enable listeners to relax with his single ‘Tris’, which includes romantic lyrics with mentions of nearby Ely.
“TANTRIS’ decision to go solo was because of Covid. We are still going as a band, but I just had this material that didn’t sound band material,” Tristan said.
“I wrote these songs to cheer the locals up a bit. With the world upside down at the moment, I thought they could do with some chilled out acoustic vibes!”
Tristan started singing and song-writing around 10 years ago, and said music has turned into a religion as well as a passion.
With his latest hit, he hopes listeners can be entertained but also take life in its stride.
“I like to write songs that make the listeners think about life, as well as making the song like a book you make it in to your own imagination,” Tristan added.
“In this hard time, us musicians are creating great music and we need your support more than ever to help us produce it.”
‘Tris’ can be purchased on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/2JZ444n and other streaming platforms. For more information, visit the Tantris Facebook page.
