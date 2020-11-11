Advanced search

Musician aims to bring lockdown cheer with latest hit

PUBLISHED: 12:51 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 11 November 2020

Tristan Hall (pictured) hopes his latest single 'Tris' can bring much-needed cheer during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tristan Hall (pictured) hopes his latest single �Tris� can bring much-needed cheer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: TRISTAN HALL

A singer-songwriter is hoping to bring some much-needed cheer during the coronavirus lockdown by releasing his new single.

Tristan Hall (pictured) hopes his latest single �Tris� can bring much-needed cheer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: TRISTAN HALLTristan Hall (pictured) hopes his latest single �Tris� can bring much-needed cheer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: TRISTAN HALL

Tristan Hall from Soham, who plays in the band TANTRIS, wants to enable listeners to relax with his single ‘Tris’, which includes romantic lyrics with mentions of nearby Ely.

“TANTRIS’ decision to go solo was because of Covid. We are still going as a band, but I just had this material that didn’t sound band material,” Tristan said.

“I wrote these songs to cheer the locals up a bit. With the world upside down at the moment, I thought they could do with some chilled out acoustic vibes!”

Tristan started singing and song-writing around 10 years ago, and said music has turned into a religion as well as a passion.

Tristan is a singer-songwriter and musician for band TANTRIS, which formed in 2015. Here, the band on stage before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAVID GIBBONSTristan is a singer-songwriter and musician for band TANTRIS, which formed in 2015. Here, the band on stage before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAVID GIBBONS

With his latest hit, he hopes listeners can be entertained but also take life in its stride.

“I like to write songs that make the listeners think about life, as well as making the song like a book you make it in to your own imagination,” Tristan added.

“In this hard time, us musicians are creating great music and we need your support more than ever to help us produce it.”

‘Tris’ can be purchased on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/2JZ444n and other streaming platforms. For more information, visit the Tantris Facebook page.

