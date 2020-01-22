New music scheme launches in Cambridgeshire for youngsters to become popstars on a budget

Budding musicians can learn how to become the next big thing in a new scheme by the creators of Ely Area Music Centre.

The 'School of Rock & Pop' aims to help young people across Cambridgeshire build a career as a 'DIY Musician' in the music industry in 2020.

It comes after a new project to help young musicians take their music to the next level was launched in Ely in 2018 by Cambridgeshire Music.

Cambridgeshire Music's education hub is running a series of courses and workshops across the county during 2020 - including Cottenham.

Students can learn how to do their own marketing, recording and produce their own music - even on a small budget.

Weekly workshops during term time will offer students the chance to play as part of a band and develop performance techniques and stage presence, as well as arranging and composing their own songs.

Established musicians and songwriters will support students every step of the way - from writing their first song through to performing at their first gig.

And aspiring groups will even have the chance to record their music, appear on radio and perform on the Cambridge Junction stage.

Ross Wilson, music development manager, said: "The term 'DIY Musician' is a term that's come about relatively recently in the music industry. "The idea is that you don't need to have big music labels behind you or put a lot of money into it. You can produce quality stuff from your bedroom or a home studio on a budget."

The School of Rock & Pop is open to musicians of all abilities and will run at the following locations during term times:

· Cottenham Village College on Wednesdays during term time from 3.15 to 4.45pm

· Linton Village College on Tuesdays during term time from 3.15 to 4.45pm

· Trumpington Community College on Thursdays during term time from 3.15 to 4.45pm

Taking part costs £35 per term. If cost is a barrier, there are bursaries available for young people who live and attend school in Cambridgeshire.

To find out more visit https://www.cambridgeshiremusic.org.uk/