Talented group of Ely College music students form band as part of collaborative project

PUBLISHED: 12:57 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 25 November 2019

The group of students from Ely College, Alana Baer, Violet Bainton, Alfie Bradley, Sam Friedland and Lauren Marshall, have formed a band as part of The Lloyd-Reason Foundation. Picture: Supplied/Ely College

The group of students from Ely College, Alana Baer, Violet Bainton, Alfie Bradley, Sam Friedland and Lauren Marshall, have formed a band as part of The Lloyd-Reason Foundation. Picture: Supplied/Ely College

A talented group of Year 8 pupils from Ely have joined forces and formed a band as part of a collaborative music project.

Alana Baer, Violet Bainton, Alfie Bradley, Sam Friedland and Lauren Marshall of Ely College have formed the band as part of The Lloyd-Reason Foundation.

The foundation provides weekly tuition, musical instruments, workshops and a professional recording studio session; the band also gets to play live at local gigs.

Richard Spencer, Ely College principal, said: "We are delighted to be working, once again, with the Lloyd-Reason Foundation on this inspiring project.

"Last year's band were amazing, with all of them going on to study GCSE Music. It will be good to see how the new group collaborate, gain confidence and have fun.

"They have so much potential and personality as a group, so I'm really excited to follow their progress."

Professor Lester Lloyd-Reason said: "The Lloyd-Reason Foundation was formed with the objective of removing barriers to enable children access to all the benefits that musicianship brings.

"Working with Ely College we identified a group of children to nurture musically, as well as build their self-confidence and discipline, allowing them to flourish and grow.

"Over the past year I've become a regular visitor to Ely College and am always delighted."

